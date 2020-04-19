Minister orders the suspension of all charges on uncleared cargo due to lock down directives

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has ordered the suspension of all charges on uncleared cargo due to lockdown directives.
The Minister in a letter said "reference His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announcement on 27th March 2020 which imposed restrictions on the movement of people within the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi as part of measures to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus pandemic. The said restriction exempted the movement of goods and other essential services."
"It is the understanding of the Ministry that a number of unintended consequences have resulted from the current state of affairs. For instance, while some peculiar circumstances have prevented some shippers from clearing their cargo from pots, others have also encountered some challenges in the process. The effect of these developments and far-reaching consequences on the shipping public may altogether defeat the fight against Covid-19."
The sector Minister further stated that cargo charges have been suspended in order not to jeopardize the government's effort in fighting the virus.
"In the light of the foregoing, I hereby direct that you communicate to all relevant stakeholders the current suspension of all applicable charges."