Minority cautions Finance Minister ahead of 1st quarter budget presentation today

The Minority in Parliament has cautioned the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta ahead of the 1st quarter budget presentation today.
Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has asked the Minister not to hide behind Covid-19 to present any reckless and irresponsible expenditure.
"We look forward to the Minister appearing before parliament arguably or probably for his last time, we are also confident that His Excellency John Mahama will appoint a new Finance Minister who will oversee the transition in January to March before he presents his first major budget. He would be inheriting very fractured and fragile economy and my expectation is for the Minister to be candid, he will seek and attempt to hide behind Covid for very reckless and irresponsible expenditure which does not respect any rule of prudence and discipline."
The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, will today October 28 present to parliament the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation for January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021.
The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made this known on Friday, October 23, 2020, when he briefed the house.
The majority leader said the November reading is based on the fact that there is not going to be a conventional budget presentation in November as it is associated with election years.
“The Finance Minister will present to the House on Wednesday 28, 2020, and Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation that is for January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021. The House, is also expected to consider the report by the Finance Committee and take the consequential parliamentary actions,” He said.
“As recommended during the previous presentation statements, the House is programmed to sit on Monday, October 26, 2020, and be extended beyond 2pm.”
The presentation of an advance appropriation follows from the fact that there is not going to be a conventional budget presentation in November as is associated with election years. He added.