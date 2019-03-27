Mobile operators paid GHC1.9 billion to Gov’t in 2018-Ken Ashigbey

Chief Executive of the Chamber of Telecommunications Ghana, Ken Ashigbey has disclosed that mobile operators paid GHC1.9 billion to government in 2018.
According to him, mobile operators contributed close to 9% of Ghana’s revenue in 2018. Speaking to Citi FM, Ken Ashigbey said mobile operators contributing immensely to the development of the country as it employs more than 1.7 million people in the country.
“Mobile is contributing 2.9 billion to the world GDP and that is really going to explode and if you consider the fact that…… and where we are coming to that growth has been very fast in 2018 the total tax contribution of mobile operators and mobile infrastructure companies alone taking into account direct and indirect taxes and remittances was around 1.9 billion Cedis.”
“Direct capital expenditure was over two hundred and seventy-six million was made to these networks, the mobile industry contributed close to 9% of Ghana’s total revenue basket and employed more than 1.7 million people, directly and indirectly, equivalent to about 5% of the population,” he added.
READ ALSO:
Chamber of Telecommunications to clampdown on fake phones
Chamber of Telecommunications calls for more education to reduce cyber-crime in Ghana