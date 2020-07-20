Parliament approves more than US$ 2m tax waiver on inputs under 1D1F programme

GFA confirms new League format for 2020/21 season Ghana Football Association (GFA) have confirmed a Zonal league is likely to…

George Boateng hopes Kudus Mohammed quickly settles at Ajax Aston Villa Youth coach and former Netherlands midfielder George Boateng is…

Phase two of nationwide disinfection, fumigation begin today The government will today July 19, 2020, begin the second phase of its…

27-year-old man shot dead by police at Buduburam There is Chaos in Gomoa Buduburam after an angry mob besieged the Police…

Kofi Abotsi disagrees with Supreme Court ruling on Birth Certificate Dean of the UPSA law school, Kofi Abotsi has disagreed with the Supreme Court…