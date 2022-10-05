Pay compensation to affected customers - PURC orders ECG

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to pay compensation to all customers affected by the vending failure which occurred in the ECG payment system across the country.
ECG customers across the country were hit by what was said to be a system failure which made it impossible for customers to purchase power for a week.
This, the PUCR described as a breach of ECG’s obligations specifically section 11 and 12 (1) and (2) of the public Utility Act, 1997, (Act538).
PUCR said in a statement dated October 4, 2022, and signed by the Executive Secretary Ishmael Ackah (PhD) that, the compensation is in compliance with the law and a demonstration of good customer service.
Earlier, The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Mr Samuel Mahama apologized to all customers of the company for the fault that interrupted the purchase of power and admitted that the fault was as a result of the company’s inability to be on top of its game.
