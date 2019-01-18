Ghana Federation of Labour demands severance package for Premium, Heritage Bank workers

The Ghana Federation of Labour is demanding a redundancy payment for the former workers of Premium and Heritage Bank.
The Federation is asking the new management of the Banks to outline the payment plan of their severance package.
Deputy General Secretary of the Federation, Kenneth Koomson said transferring the workers to the Consolidated Bank without a severance package it an infringement on their rights.
“The labour Act section 55 subsection 2 indicate clearly that when there is an amalgamation the employer which the employee…….immediately before the shutdown is entitled to pay them severance pay in this case redundancy pay..”.
He insisted that “Premium and heritage bank has a direct obligation that these guys are compensated as redundancy is concern that is the position of the law, they cannot transfer them to a new bank issue them 3months contract because what is happening is that as soon as the three month is over they cannot be guaranteed retention”.
Bank of Ghana last month revoked the license of Premium and Heritage Bank for breaching the regulations of the Central Bank.
The workers of the collapsed banks have been given a three-month contract to work with Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG).
The workers numbering 200 will have the opportunity to work with the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) but just for a period of three months.
