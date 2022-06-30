Prudential appoints Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah as new CEO

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading insurers in the country, has appointed Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah as Chief Executive Officer.
She replaces Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee who has been appointed Regional Chief Executive Officer for East, Central, West and Southern Africa, overseeing our Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya and Uganda businesses.
Before his appointment, Mokobi had led Prudential Life Insurance Ghana for 8 years, growing a thriving business, moving it from number 16 to 4th in terms of market share as of 2020; cultivated a vibrant agency from 21 agents in 2013 to over 1,500 agents in 2021; signed 5 Bancassurance Partnerships with Fidelity Bank, SG Bank, Cal Bank, Zenith Bank and Standard Chartered Bank to bring our services closer to bank customers; and launched eight new products on the market to cater for Ghanaians’ evolving protection and wealth needs to help them make the most out of life.
Prudential is intent on ensuring that its African growth story is written by talented people who are the true face of the continent. Africa is a continent of opportunity for Prudential, and the company is committed to its long-term growth.
Under her leadership, Dr. Amuah will support Prudential Life Insurance Ghana to execute the next phase of our strategic growth and innovation plan, and we are confident that she will continue growing the business to greater heights.
Dr. Amuah has vast experience from working in a cross-section of business sectors, among which are included Insurance, FMCG, Energy and the Financial Sector. She has worked in a number of countries in Central and West Africa, building a career in leadership, business and HR Specialisation across all the HR practices. She worked with GLICO Group as Group HR Director for a cross-section of business units, among which were Life, General, Pensions, Healthcare, Capital and Properties.
Dr. Amuah is a Chartered Insurer and a Business Leader with over twenty-five years of work experience. She is a Henley-certified coach from the UK and has a cross-cultural certification from the USA. She also holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Master’s degree in Bilingual Translation (French and English) and a Master’s degree in Organisational Development.
Prudential continues to create opportunities for the best talent on the continent, while strengthening its operations and building a business that will serve for generations.