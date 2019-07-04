Receiver’s application against Unibank dismissed

An Accra High Court has dismissed an application instituted by the receiver of Unibank, Nii Amanor Dodoo, which sort to retrieve from the 17 shareholders of the defunct bank, the repayment of a GHC 5.7 billion debt owed the bank.
It was the contention of the Receiver, that the defendants (Shareholders of Unibank) “have breached their duties as directors of uniBank Ghana Limited, and are liable for all the loss to uniBank Ghana Ltd .”
uniBank is one of the seven local banks that collapsed as a result of what the Bank of Ghana has described as poor corporate governance and mismanagement of depositors’ funds.
The 17 uniBank shareholders according to the action of the receiver are “jointly and severally liable for the repayment of the amount of GHc5,712,623,145 to uniBank Ghana Ltd,” a portion of the suit said.
The receiver also wants the 17 shareholders to account “for all advantages, benefits, gains profits derived from or obtained by virtue of assets referred to under relief.”
The Court in its ruling indicated that the fact that the receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo, has been so appointed does not earn him the status of a director of the Bank to have the capacity to sue on behalf of the bank. To that end, the application is incompetent and the same is dismissed, the Court ruled.
Credit : Starrfmonline