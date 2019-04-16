Reports of privitization of KIA is false -Aviation Ministry

The Aviation Ministry has denied media reports that it intends giving the management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to a private company, TAV Airport Holding Company Limited.
According to a supposed cabinet memo been circulated, the Aviation Ministry is considering handing over management of the facility to TAV Airport Holdings company limited. It claims its move will enhance efficient management of the facility but the Aviation Minister, Kofi Adda in an interview on Starr News on April 16, 2019, said the reports are false.
''I haven't seen anything credible on that, I will like to get something credible from whoever is putting this out for them to explain to me what they mean by the privatization. I have been a consultant for the most part of my life in my professional life in Ghana and I don't know where it comes from, I don't know who put it out there, I have even heard it out there they are selling the airport , I dont know who the airport will be sold to and who is going to buy it, am surprised at them''.
''The government will always look at the kinds of arrangement that will improve the value of the assets that we have in the nation. Bear in mind that the president has made it very clear that he is here to protect the public purse. The public purse is not just about money its also about the assets so if there is any asset that the state owes that we have to protect its not about just protecting and keeping it the way it is , its our duty to enhance the value of that asset. Nobody has come to me to talk about how to privitize the airport ''he added.
Meanwhile, commenting on the development the General Secretary of the Public Aviation Services Workers Union, Bernard Adjei said:
''Our prayer is that it will just be a rumour and that not true. For now, we have not heard anything that shows otherwise. It has come to our attention the KIA have consistently displayed their profits and its this profit that are been ploughed back into the business and that is the results of the major developments we have seen in the airport ''.