Republic Bank appoints Benjamin Dzoboku as new managing director

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has appointed Benjamin Dzoboku as its new Managing Director, succeeding Mr. Farid Antar on his retirement.
The Bank of Ghana granted approval to the appointment on 10th May 2022. Mr. Antar retires from the bank on 15th July 2022 after over 42 years of exceptional service to the Republic Financial Holdings Group (RFHL), Trinidad and Tobago, with his last three years spent at Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC.
Mr. Dzoboku’s appointment takes effect on 15th July 2022.
Profile of Benjamin Dzoboku
Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku joined Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (then HFC Bank (Ghana) Ltd.) in January 2007 as the Head, Risk Management from SG-SSB where he started his Banking career as an Internal Auditor. Prior to this, he worked with Pannell Kerr Forster (PKF Ghana) as a Senior Auditor.
He has over the years held several positions of responsibility at Republic Bank: including Head, Internal Audit; Financial Controller; Treasurer and General Manager, Retail Banking with responsibilities for the Retail branch network and the bank’s International Trade and Treasury operations. He later moved to the position of General Manager, Finance and Strategy before being designated as the bank’s Chief Operating Officer responsible for Finance & Strategy, International Trade, Treasury, Administration & Premises, Cash Management, Custody Services, Internal Control, Portfolio Management Office, Centralised Support; and also the bank’s subsidiary, Republic Trust Limited Company.
Mr Dzoboku has strong academic and professional qualifications underpinning his achievements. These include being a Chartered Accountant (ICA, Ghana) and membership of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIT, Ghana); Institute of Financial Accountants (UK) (fellow) and Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE, USA). He holds Master’s degrees in Business Administration (MBA) (Financial Management) (St. Clements University, UK) and in Public Administration (MPA) (GIMPA, Ghana).
He has also participated in several executive management programmes, including the Senior Executive Programme in Leadership (Harvard Business School), Corporate Governance & Compliance and High-Performance Management Excellence.