Technology is creating more jobs, let's take advantage of it - MTN Ghana CEO

CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh has called on Africans to acquire the skills and technical know-how to take advantage of the changes in the world of work due to evolution within the digital space.
According to him, Africa needs to develop and implement plans on technology which will positively impact the development of the continent as technology is not driving people out of their businesses but rather creating opportunities to solve problems.
There have been concerns that technology and its advancement has taken jobs from a lot of people, even jobs being done by five people can now be handled by one person or a robot.
READ ALSO : MTN compensate data customers with 2GB free data
Speaking at a seminar to discuss the Evolution of Telecoms, the Digital Convergence and What it Means for the Future, he refuted the assertion that technology has caused job losses.
He noted more jobs are being created in the digital space and individuals must take advantage of it.
"We saw the World Economic Forum estimates 3 million new jobs in less than another five to ten years, those jobs are coming from somewhere so yes for traditional roles today are changing, I talked about 15 roles that some shared with me which doesn't exist when I was in the university.
Selorm Adadevor advised that people must retool themselves to be ready for the number of jobs that will be created in the technology space.
"The world is changing what is important is that we retool yourselves to make sure we are ready to take advantage of the changes of the evolution that will define what is ahead of us, as long as we do that we will have the relevance for the future and we will have more job opportunities as well if we don't then we will have the challenge of why are our jobs going to robots but who is developing the codes for robots...."