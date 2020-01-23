MTN compensate data customers with 2GB free data

MTN Ghana will from today January 23 to January 24 compensate data customers with 2GB free data after its recent disruption in the internet and international outbound call services.
The data and international outbound call services disruption occurred last week due to cuts to the undersea cable delivering the service.
The CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh said, “all data customers on MTN Ghana's network will receive free 2GB data valid for 2 days.”
“We appreciate customers for their patience and support during the period of the disruption,” he added.
In a press statement released by the telco, it said that the goodwill bonus will be sent to the data account of customers and not through a website.
READ ALSO : We've fixed 50% data connectivity issues - MTN
Connectivity restored
MTN Ghana on January 19 said data connectivity issues faced by customers from last has been fully restored.
After complaints from MTN customers over their inability to access various data services since Thursday, the telecom firm said they have fully restored their data services.
MTN in a statement earlier explained that connectivity was interrupted over the days because of “a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which affected six Operators in six West African Countries and beyond.”
“This situation affected our internet services, due specifically to issues with the West Africa Cable System (WACS),” it added.
MTN concluded the statement by saying it will continue to “work tirelessly on fully resolving the mobile data connectivity issues in the shortest possible time.”
Other countries across the coast of West, Central and southern Africa have also suffered slow internet connectivity since Thursday.
The West Africa Cable System (WACS) is in the Atlantic Ocean and connect many other African countries to Europe, according to Openserve, a unit of Telkom SA SOC Ltd.