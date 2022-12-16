Transport fares reduced by 15.3% effective December 19

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have announced a 15.3 percent reduction in Transport fares from Monday, December 19, 2022.
According to a statement issued by GPRTU, the move was influenced by the recent reduction in Prices of Petroleum products at the pumps.
This reduction according to the GPRTU and Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council will affect:Shared Taxis, Inter-City ( TRO-TRO), Inter City ( Long Distance) and Haulage
“With the recent reductions in the prices of petroleum products, it became necessary to engage stakeholders to give consideration to a review of the fares in line with the Administrative Instrument.
“Following the negotiations and in consideration with the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public, we have resolved to reduce the existing transport fares by 15.3%,” the statement said.
“Consequently, series of negotiation meetings were held with the stakeholders to agree on an acceptable level of fare reduction commensurate with the current fuel prices,” portions of the statement from the transport operators.
Drivers and commuters have been advised to ensure the smooth implementation of the reduction.