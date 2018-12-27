Vodafone obtains 4G spectrum for $30m

Vodafone Ghana has acquired a 2x5MHz frequency spectrum block in the 800 MHz Band for mobile services which will allow it to provide 4g services to its customers.
In a statement issued by the National Communications Authority (NCA), the license cost Vodafone $30,000,000 after successful financial negotiations.
"This is the result of the process which began in September 2018 when the NCA published a Request for Applications (RFA) and made available three (3) lots of 2x5MHz in the 800MHz band. Two (2) companies submitted applications, with Vodafone emerging as the only successful applicant," the statement said.
"The sale of the Spectrum is in line with Section 58 of Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775 on Spectrum Management which highlights the NCA’s mandate and the options for Frequency Assignment".
4G simply stands for fourth generation, and it’s called that because it’s the fourth generation of mobile technology, following on from 2G and 3G.
4G is sometimes referred to as LTE (Long Term Evolution) and it’s similar in a lot of ways to 3G, as it allows you to use data to browse the net, play online games, download and stream, and more, but it does so a lot faster than 3G.
As such, it’s a big part of why our phones have become more like computers. As not only have their processors got faster, but their ability to do things online has too.
Below is the full NCA statement
It will be recalled in September this year, the Authority’s public call for a ‘Request for Applications’ inviting applications from eligible Entities for the grant of a license to establish, maintain and operate Mobile Services in the 800 MHz band, resulted in the submission of two (2) applications.
