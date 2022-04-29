We will fully roll out E-Levy beginning May 1- Govt assures

Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah says the government will from May 1 roll out the E-Levy.
John Kumah in a Facebook post said they will fully roll out the E-Levy.
"The government will, on 1st May 2022, fully rollout the E-Levy. Already, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has put in place the required infrastructure to seamlessly interface with that of the Telcos for the smooth rollout of the levy on Sunday 1st May 2022.
Contrary to some naysayers' expectations, the GRA, Ministry of Finance, and the Telcos have had fruitful deliberations over the levy's implementation these past weeks. The deliberations among the various stakeholders have helped address all potential implementation concerns. Indeed, the extensive deliberations climaxed on Wednesday 27th April 2022, when the final road map for implementation was agreed on."
TEAD ALSO :
Revenue target for E-Levy revised down to GH¢4.5bn
Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has modified the phased approach for the implementation of the e-levy starting May 1.
In a statement, issued on Thursday, April 28, the GRA said “Following the Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased approach for the implementation of the e-levy from 1st May.”
Facebook post below:
The government will, on 1st May 2022, fully rollout the E-Levy.
Already, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has put in place the required infrastructure to seamlessly interface with that of the Telcos for the smooth rollout of the levy on Sunday 1st May 2022.
Contrary to some naysayers' expectations, the GRA, Ministry of Finance, and the Telcos have had fruitful deliberations over the levy's implementation these past weeks. The deliberations among the various stakeholders have helped address all potential implementation concerns. Indeed, the extensive deliberations climaxed on Wednesday 27th April 2022, when the final road map for implementation was agreed on.
The government's commitment to a smooth implementation of the levy has not waned, albeit the needless and often exaggerated propaganda raised by key members of the NDC.
Government is highly optimistic that the implementation of the levy will not suffer rollout challenges due to the thorough implementation review process. A hotline will be announced to help address the challenges users will face in the roll out of the levy.
The GRA and the telcos have agreed on various implementation modalities. Therefore, it is expected that all teething glitches will been identified, recognized and dealt with accordingly and quickly. All onnet transactions will be onboarded by the Telecos starting from May 1st while a full integration of their systems will be completed in due course.
The government urges all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore the unsavoury and doubtful commentaries peddled by the NDC elements on the levy's rollout. Many of them, at best, are hoping and praying that the novel revenue measure never sees the light of day due to the positive impact the proceeds from this revenue measure will be used for.
Government remains determined to fully deploy the levy for the betterment of Ghana. Let’s build Ghana together.