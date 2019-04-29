We will seize any amount that exceeds $10k – BoG to travellers

The Bank of Ghana, BOG, has asked travellers to declare any amount that is in excess of $10,000.00 using the Currency Declaration Form (CDF) indicating the source and purpose for carrying such an amount.
The BoG in a statement said: "Any person arriving in or departing from Ghana is permitted to carry up to $10,000.00 or its equivalent in any other monetary instruments without a declaration. However, where the amount is in excess of $10,000.00, the whole amount shall be declared using the Currency Declaration Form (CDF) indicating the source and purpose for carrying such an amount. If you have someone else carrying the currency or monetary instrument for you, you must also declare at the point of entry or exit.”
"Failure to declare or a false declaration shall lead to the seizure and/ or forfeiture of all the currency or monetary instruments, and may be subjected to penalties and/ or criminal prosecution," the statement added.
