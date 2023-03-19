24th VGMA nominees released

Prime News Ghana

The 24th edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2023 VGMA) nominees have been released.

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Unsung Act of the year

Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste

Afrobeats / Afropop Artiste

Best Afrobeats Song

Best Afropop Song

Video of the Year

Best Gospel Song

 

Best Highlife Song

Best Highlife Artiste

Best Hiplife Song

Album/EP of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Best Hiphop Song

Best Reggae / Dancehall Song

Producer of the Year

Audio Engineer of the Year

Male Vocal Performance of the Year

Female Vocal Performance of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year

Best Gospel Artiste

Record of the Year

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Best Rap Performance

Best New Artiste

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Best African Artiste