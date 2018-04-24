Moesha Boduong quotes from CNN's Amanpour's interview

Ghana Instagram Celebrity, Moesha Boduong has once again caused a stir on the internet with the quote she made in the interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
“Sex & Love Around The World” is a new series on CNN with Christiane Amanpour, (CNN’s Chief International Correspondent) featured Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong and you will not believe some of the quotes she said on the show.
Moesha in an interview said because of the terrible state of the Ghanaian economy, she goes in for married men who can cater for her needs.
“You can’t make enough money as a woman here because even if you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years,” she told Amanpour in an interview.
Here are some funny but serious quotes Moesha Boduong made in during the interview:
1.Big behind to seek attention:
Moesha Boduong discloses that she uses her big behind to get what she wants from men, and also to get a man's attention she goes up and down just for the man to see her big backside because she has been blessed with it.
2.Vaginal cream ambassador :
Moesha is the new brand ambassador for Vagina tightening gel, the gel is used by ladies to make their vagina very tight and always look fresh for their men to enjoy having sex with them.she also disclose that lots of Ghanaian ladies do use it a lot!.
3.Be a freak in the sheet to keep your man:
In order to keep your man, you need to be a freak in the sheet meaning you have to make him feel good in bed and also that is the main reason why she's his favourite mistress.
4. You need a man to take care of you:
5.The Christian loyal mistress:
Moesha disclosed she's really in love with the married man even though he has a wife and girlfriend, and shes never ready to cheat on him because she's a Christian and she needs to be loyal to his man.
6.The wife knows about me:
Surprisingly, Moesha confirmed the wife of the married man knows about her and what she's doing is not hurting anyone or causing pain to anybody all because of the nature of the current state of the economy.
