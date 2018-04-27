5 Kumawood movies in 2018 you should be watching

If you don't know what the meaning of the acronym 'Kumawood, is, it is basically the local movies that are made in the 'Akan' dialect and produced in Kumasi.
But in a bid to provide the best laughs and comical overviews on everyday Ghanaian lives, Kumawood directors have grown accustomed to turning every trending topic, our culture and also the typical Ghanaian lifestyle into a movie.
Kumawood produces a large number of movies monthly, that can only contest with Nollywood's releases.
However, some produce movies that are considered world-class by many; Kumawood movie are mostly tag as the traditional type of movies.
Here are Kumawood movies in 2018 you should be watching:
1.SURO WATANFO
2.HUSBANDS AND SIDE CHICKS
3.HAD I KNOWN
4.ENGLISH TEACHER
5.TWIN WORKERS
