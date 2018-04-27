Kwaku Manu released from police cutody

Kumawood Actor, Kwaku Manu, has been released by the Ejisu Police Command in the Ashanti Region during after he was detained during scuffle between him and the police on Thursday April 26, 2018.
Kwaku Manu was reportedly released on Thursday night after the Queen of Ejisu Market and other well known people in Kumasi intervened and pleaded with the police to set him free.
Kwaku Manu was reported to have sustained injuries on his face as a result of an alleged scuffle and brutalities by about ten police officers from the Ejisu Police Command.
Police source at the Ejisu Police Command told Prime News Ghana that Kwaku Manu and his colleagues will be reporting to the Police from Monday for further investigations into the matter.
Kwaku Manu and his colleagues went to the Ejisu Market to sell a non alcoholic fruit juice called ‘Drop’ on Thursday but confusion erupted between him and the police resulting into the arrest and detention.
