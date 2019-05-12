Abena Akuaba to host 'All Black Party' on June 1

Miss Universe Ghana 2014 winner and singer Abena Akuaba, is set to host celebrity friends and fans at an 'All Black' dress code birthday party on June 1.
After dominating the airwaves with her hit song dubbed 'No Hit and Run' which has chalked great success, Abena speaking to PrimeNewsGhana hinted on a new song for her fans which she will unveil during the 'All Black Party' on June 1, which happen to be the eve of her birthday.
Abena Akuaba's 'All Black Party' will be held at Club Onyx owned by Ghanaian music mogul and CEO of Black Avenue Music, D Black.
According to Abena Akuaba who was recently featured at LA Fashion week in New York, the 'All Black Party' will be an annual affair leveled to create a platform for her to institute a social experience between herself, fans and celeb friends.
All roads lead to Club Onyx on June 1 for Abena Akuaba's 'All Black Party'. Dress code is classy all black.
