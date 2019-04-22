I will never sign 2 years contract with an artiste - D Black

Black Avenue Music CEO, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known as D Black has revealed that it will be unfair for him to sign an upcoming artiste for 2 years because it won't be enough to make the artiste successful.
According to D Black, the music industry is more about loyalty and a lot more is required to make a new artiste successful.
Speaking in an interview with KOD and Cookie Tee on the Starr Drive, the 'Personal Person' hitmaker said;
“it’s about loyalty. If an artiste wants to leave after two years, I won’t work with you. It means you don’t care that the team is working to make your career a success. So that after 3, 4, 5 years we all can enjoy our fruits of labor. If I talk to you, and you say you want to work for two years, that’s the end of the deal”.
The Black Avenue Musik CEO touching on the latest brouhaha concerning the end of the contract between raper Strongman and his label boss Sarkodie, said: “Strongman couldn’t do much because the time was too limited and going two-year contract with an artiste does not bring profit”.'
