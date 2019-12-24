All you need to know about Roverman Productions' 'Festival of Palys' this Christmas

Giants in theatre play, Roverman Production will from 25th of this month to 2nd January show some of their finest plays at the National Theatre in Accra.
On stage will be six of their theatre plays, four from this year and two from the archives.
Your Christmas and New Year will not be boring because there is a lot of good drama, music and comedy that will make you will refresh and laugh out your worries during the festive season.
The plays for the season include 'Bananas and Groundnuts'on January 1, 'God, You're Fired!' on January 2, 'The Devil in the Mirror' on December 28, 'Not My Husband' on December 29th, 'Dora Why' on December 27 and 'I want your wife' on December 25.