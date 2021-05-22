Archipalago threatens Twene Jonas for 'insulting' Otumfuor

Ghanaian musician based in the United States, Archipalago, has descended on the ‘Glassnkoa’ vlogger, Twene Jonas, for some invectives he used against, Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Twene Jonas, also based in the US, is popular for using his live video streams to criticise the government of Ghana and other persons in authority for not doing enough to solve the country's many problems.
Twene Jonas came under attack recently for allegedly using inappropriate words to described the Asantehene for the spate of illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.
But unperturbed, he did another video in which he said “who is Asantehene that I should fear him, is he also not human?”
This only intensified the attacks on him for disrespecting the revered king.
Already, a video of a fetish priest hurling curses at Twene Jonas for disrespecting Asantehene has also gone viral.
Taking his turn to descend on Twene Jonas, Archipalago wrote on Facebook that “I think that twene Jonas guy is mentally unstable ... he better be careful! Because of ‘Views and Likes’ he has turned deaf ears to any advice I have given him!!!”
He said fans of the outspoken vlogger who say his attack on persons in authority is a mark of bravery are leading him to doom.