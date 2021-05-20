Eugene Arhin’s ex-wife bags a house, 3 cars and GH¢100K as marriage officially dissolves

The divorce hearing between the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, and his wife, Gloria Assan, has concluded.
The marriage was officially dissolved by the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court recently.
The court, presided over by Justice Cecilia Don Chebe, awarded Gloria Assan some of the reliefs she sought, including three vehicles, an uncompleted 5-bedroom house owned by Eugene at Kpone Katamanso and a lump sum of GH¢100,000.
The court also granted Eugene’s ex-wife custody of their three kids.
Eugene Arhin, according to the court, has visitation rights whenever he wanted so long as Gloria is given at least two hours prior notice.
Eugene is also to pay 60% of a GH¢6000 monthly cost of the upkeep of the children. Gloria will take the rest.
Gloria filed for divorce earlier this year, alleging that Eugene has cheated on her with one Chantelle Kujawu.
The court, however, said Gloria was unable to prove the allegations of infidelity and hence reduced a request for a GH¢2 million compensation to GH¢100,000.