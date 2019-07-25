Ashanti, Eastern Region to get Film Village - Creative Arts Council

The Creative Arts Council has disclosed that they are looking at building a Film Village in both the Ashanti and the Eastern Region.
A statement signed by President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku-Mantey, indicated the decision was taken after a feasibility study was done to see where the film village could be sited to benefit the industry.
“One of the villages will be sited in Kumasi to serve the Northern Sector from Ashanti Region, one to be sited in the Eastern region to serve the Southern Sector”.
This development came about after a group of people in Kumasi petitioned Parliament over the government’s decision to situate the village in the Eastern region.
The Kumawood team maintained that Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, known as the hub for local movies and productions, is the best fit for the Film Village.
The group says the chief of Hemang, husband of actress Mercy Aseidu and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are all willing to give the industry acres of land for the Film Village.
However, the statement of the Creative Arts Council did not disclose which part of the Ashanti Region the Fim village will be built.
The Council assured industry players, the Film Village is a priority project and will, therefore, make sure it materialises.
Read full release below:
