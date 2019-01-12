AUDIO: K.K. Fosu involved in a car accident on Tema motorway

Ghanaian highlife sensation K.K.Fosu according to reports has been involved in a car accident today, January 12, 2018, on the Team motorway when he was heading to Happy FM in Accra for an interview.
The musician according to Dr Cann of Happy FM was on his way to his studio for an interview to promote his new single when the unfortunate incident happened.
The Showbiz Xtra host on a Saturday morning entertainment show disclosed that his producers called K.K Fosu to inquire about his whereabouts since they were expecting him in the studio only for someone to pick and inform them that he was involved in an accident on the Tema Motorway and has been rushed to the Tema General Hospital.
“K.K Fosu just got involved in an accident and has had some injuries so he has been rushed to a hospital. Let’s pray for our brother K.K Fosu.” Dr. Cann said.
Accra FM’s mid-morning show host, Nana Romeo who was a guest on the entertainment show added that “as you rightly said, he was on his way here (Happy FM) so we were calling to ask his current location and someone picked the phone to tell us that he has been involved in an accident and has been rushed to the hospital. The guy who picked the call appeared on the accident and he says K.K was with another person in the car”
Source: Zionfelix.com
