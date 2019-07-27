Audio: Kumi Guitar releases song to celebrate NAM1

Zylofon music signee Kumi Guitar has released a song to celebrate CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1.
The highlife artiste churned out a touching song after the embattled Menzgold Boss was granted a GH¢1 billion bail by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Jane Helen Akweley Quaye on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Kumi was full of praises in this song and described NAM 1 as a warrior who has fought really well to become victorious.“You have fought really hard. I will celebrate you…I wish you a long and healthy life. A small river which overflows during the dry season. You are bold and priceless. Many people hate you, all they want is your downfall. but the blessed one, cannot be cursed. Welcome home!” Kumi Guitar eulogized Nana Appiah Mensah in the song.
Click link below for audio
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B0Y6dspHPKQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
