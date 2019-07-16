Apologize to NAM1 if you said negative stuff about him - Kumi Guitar

Highlife musician Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known as Kumi Guitar has entreated anybody who wrote demeaning and false stories about Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah to apologize.
According to the singer, when Nana Appiah Mensa was held in police custody in Dubai, several people took to social media to share false stories about him.
The ‘Betweener’ hitmaker added that such people should be ashamed of themselves as now, NAM1 has been vindicated. he further urged them to apologise for their actions.
“When NAM1 was arrested in Dubai, many people on social media and Media Houses wrote negative and untrue stuff about him. People called him a fraud person and other damning names.
Now that he’s back from Dubai and currently in Ghana, and the truth is out, Media Houses & Anybody who wrote negative & untrue stuff about NAM1 when he was in Dubai should do the honorable thing and apologise to him”, Kumi Guitar stated.
However, Nana Appiah Mensah according to reports is in police custody as he expected to reappear before the court on 26th July 2019.
He is currently being charged with operating a banking business without a license and defrauding by false pretense.
