Be romantic when squeezing a lady's breast - Pamela Odame advises

A Ghanaian Instagram model and video vixen, Pamela Odame Watara has advised men to be romantic when squeezing women’s breast.
According to her, the way some men squeeze ladies’ breasts is very outrageous and should be checked.
Pamela also said that alot men squeeze their breasts as if they are mashing corn-dough.
She further advised men to be romantic when handling the breast because it is one of the essential ways to arouse a lady in lovemaking.
Pamela Odame said touching the nipple of the lady alone in lovemaking turns her on more than squeezing it “as if you are in a battlefield.”
Kumawood actress and a producer, Nayas supported the Instagram model and says it turns her off when men try to squeeze her breast, especially in a radical way.
