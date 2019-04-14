Choirmaster, Beverly Afaglo celebrate 7 years marriage anniversary

Actress Beverly Afaglo has taken to social media to pen down a lovely message to her husband, Eugene kwadwo Boadu Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of Praye fame as they celebrate 7 years of marriage today April 14, 2019.
The power couple, Choirmaster and his wife, Beverly Afaglo who got married on Saturday, April 14, 2012, at the Royal City Hotel in Tema after a brief traditional engagement ceremony share some beautiful photos of themselves to celebrate the day.
Beverly in her Instagram post PrimeNewsGhana sighted eulogised her husband and assured him that nobody in this life and the next life will ever change her mind about him.
“7years ago we said “yes I do” and till tomorrow Love grows stronger everyday. Love so strong that nothing can change my mind.No one like u babe, u are one of a kind. U are everything amazing ❤….. My husband, my boyfriend, my brother, my manager, my hype man, my gossip partner … Thank u for being so supportive and loving all these years. I love how u love me and I love u more. May God continue to protect this marriage and grant us long life to enjoy eachother and to keep building that happy home together IJN ….. HAPPY 7TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY@choirmastergh” the actress wrote on her wall.
