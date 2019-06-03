Beyoncé’s Lion-King inspired jumpsuit at her mother, Tina Lawson’s Gala is a must see

For her mum’s annual Wearable Art Gala, Beyoncé got her “Lion King” on, wearing a custom-made glittering, feathery golden catsuit featuring an image of a lion across the bodice in Santa Monica, California.
This year’s theme was “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s upcoming CGI-live action The Lion King reboot, in which Beyoncé provided the voice of Nala.
At the event, Beyoncé wore a custom-made glittering, feathery golden catsuit featuring an image of a lion across the bodice, and matching cape, designed by Georges Hobeika.
Beyoncé posted several photos of her and Blue Ivy, as well as a video of her daughter lip-syncing “Circle of Life” on the ride over.
The gala was also attended by Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child pals Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as other celebs like Holly Robinson Peete, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, and Steve Harvey.
