Video: Beyoncé documentary 'Homecoming' dropping on Netflix

Just a week after Beyoncé was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards, the Beyhive has another reason to celebrate.
Netflix posted a tweet Sunday teasing its rumoured upcoming Beyonce concert documentary, which will reportedly highlight her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and followed with a full trailer on Monday morning.
The film is available on Netflix starting on April 17.
‘Homecoming’ presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities,” the announcement reads.
“Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”
Source: Fox News