Black Panther: Marvel unveils Wakanda Forever trailer

Marvel has released a new look at the next chapter of "Black Panther" and it's powerful.
The two-minute teaser, released during the studio's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, is packed with peeks at what awaits us in the sequel without star Chadwick Boseman, who died after a private battle with cancer in 2020 at age 43.
One thing is clear from in brief look: Boseman may be gone, but T'Challa is not forgotten.
"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone," Angela Bassett's Ramonda says at one point. "Have I not given everything?"
But amid the grief that permeates the preview, there's hope, the birth of new life (literally) and a glimpse at the future, with a clawed sneak peek of a new suited hero.
The movie hits theaters Nov. 11.
Also announced Saturday were more details on the lineup for the so-called fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has set up a new installment of the Captain America franchise called "Captain America: New World Order," in theaters May 3, 2024 and a film called "Thunderbolts," hitting theaters on July 26, 2024.
A new "Fantastic Four," slated for November 8, 2024, will kick off phase 6, which will include two "Avengers" movies -- "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" (expected to drop May 2, 2025) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (November 7, 2025).
In television, Marvel unveiled a new series called "Daredevil: Born Again," starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, reprising their roles from the Netflix series that aired for three seasons. It streams in spring 2024.
It also announced "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," an original streaming winter 2023; "Ironheart," set for fall 2023 and "Echo" for summer 2023.
All the TV projects are included in Phase 5.
Got all that? Pop quiz on Monday.
CNN