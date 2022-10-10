Black Sherif enstooled ‘Nachin Naa’ in Tamale

The 'Second Sermon' hitmaker, Black Sherif has been crowned Chief in Tamale with the title, ‘Nachin Naa.'
His new title translates as the Youth Chief in the community.
In a short video one can see the artist receiving a smock from elders in the traditional area.
Black Sherif recently released a fourteen piled song album titled The Villain I Never Was'
His journey, from a young Muslim man from the mining town of Konongo to an internationally celebrated artist, is as harrowing as it is electrifying, as depicted in “45” and “Soja,” the project’s focus tracks.
Born Mohammed Ismail Sharrif (born 9, January 2002) was raised in Konongo-Zongo, his hometown in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
As both his parents stayed overseas, Black Sherif lived with his auntie and other extended family members at the age of 10. His nomadic lifestyle exposed him to multiple influences and different cultures at a very early age.
He attended his basic education at Konongo Zongo Islamic Basic School, and completed his secondary education at Kumasi Academy, where he picked up an interest in Music and dancing.
He is a former student of University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and is currently studying at the University of Ghana.