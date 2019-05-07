Bobrisky promises bikini photos after Ramadan

Nigerian male Barbie and Cross-dresser, Bobrisky has promised to fill his IG page with bikini photos of himself at the end of the Ramadan fasting period.
It was not too long ago when the effeminate had tongues wagging on social media after he released a photo of himself displaying what looked like a dummy cleavage.
Bobrisky is seen smiling for the camera as he dons a red long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, revealing massive cleavage.
After sharing the photo online, there was quite a frenzy over whether or not the cleavage was real. But lots of people agreed that the pair of ample bosoms was just a dummy.
Reacting to the frenzy he caused over his cleavage-baring photo, the transvestite promised to share bikini photos of himself after the Ramadan period.
He wrote,
“Someone comment got me smiling My last picture with cleavage because of the Muslims fasting…. After Ramadan chai I have plenty bikini pic I wanna showcase here…..”
