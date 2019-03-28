Photos: Bobrisky buys new Mercedes-Benz for himself

Bobrisky has taken to her Instagram page to congratulate himself for buying 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG in the United State of America.
Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky who is always in the news for a lot of controversial reasons took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 28, 2019, to celebrate his new car with the caption;
A little gift from me to myself. Thank God.
Thank to @m_jautos for getting me a bad machine.
The company, @m_jautos also took to their official page to hip praises on Bobrisky to keep winning.
Special thanks to @bobrisky222 for trusting us with this beautiful German Beast 💨 2016 CLA 45 AMG 🔥🔥 deal sealed 🤝 Off to Lagos Nigeria 🇳🇬!!!!
Bobrisky's 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG costs a whooping GHS 256,164.51 is currently making its way to Lagos, Nigeria from Dallas, Texas in the US.
Check out the photos below:
This comes after the Nigerian Male Barbie said he regrets bleaching his skin and if he could go back to his natural complexion, he would because of the stress involved in applying his creams daily is very terrible.
The popular cross-dresser made this statement in a documentary by Beverly Naya titled “Skin“.
Speaking about his skin lightening cream business and how he bleached his skin, Bobrisky said:
"If I could change one thing about myself it’s going back to my complexion. Do you know why? Because of the stress I use in rubbing my cream every day is terrible". he said
