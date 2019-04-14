Britain's Got Talent 2019: Ghanaian comedian, Kojo Anim wows Simon Cowell (Video)

U.K based Ghanaian comedian, Kojo Anim was given the 'Golden Buzzer' by Simon Cowell at the 2019 Britain’s Got Talent show after he gave an impressive performance with his style of comedy.
The 42-year-old stand-up comic fell to his knees after Simon selected him, meaning he will go straight to the semi-finals.
Originally from Ghana but brought up in London, the comedian revealed he was friends with judge Alesha Dixon before putting on a laugh-out-loud routine about bank cashiers and expensive taxi rides.
Kojo Anim made Simon Cowell laugh so much with his jokes that he reached for the ‘Golden Buzzer’.
According to Simon Cowell even though he doesn’t like comedians on the show, Kojo’s talent made him fall in love with him, especially how he connected with the audience making him overcome his nervousness when he got on stage.
Kojo who is a stand-up comedian made some very funny jokes about family, finances and the transport situation in Britain (The Black Cab) and got a standing ovation after his act.
Watch his hilarious performance and see why he's going straight to the semi-finals.