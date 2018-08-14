Bullet hands over the late Ebony's unreleased songs to her father

CEO of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet has washed his hands off late Ebony's songs after Nana Opoku Kwarteng, father of the late Ebony accused him of receiving only GH¢2,000 out of the GH¢39,999 he got from tickets sold at the tribute concert.
The artiste manager and his label has responded with a strong statement stressing that RuffTown Records “is no more interested in releasing unreleased songs” of the deceased.
Bullet, who is agitated, in the press statement disclosed that he’s no longer interested in releasing any more songs of the late Ebony Reigns although he made a promise at her one-week memorial that, he was going to release her unreleased songs because he wants her memory to live on forever.
However, Mr Kwarteng, father of the late Ebony Reigns has quenched every desire in Bullet to make sure her memory is immortalised. Mr Kwarteng has since the burial of her daughter, launched several attacks on Bullet and the most recent one was when he lamented on a radio station that, Bullet gave him only Ghc2,000 out of the Ghc39,000 profit he made from Ebony Reign’s tribute concert.
The press statement also stressed, RuffTown Records is no longer interested in releasing songs of Ebony and that if anyone is expecting any more songs of Ebony that is not yet out, they should turn to her father for them. Read the Press Statement below.