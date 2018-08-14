Ohemaa Mercy 'collapses' after touching Juanita Bynum’s garment at Tahila Experience

It was a night full of anointing at this years 'Tehila Experience' and Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy could not help but fell under the anointing after touching Juanita Bynum's garment on stage.
Footages and reports on social media indicates that after rousing performances from seasoned Ghanaian gospel ministers such as Elder Mireku, Akese Brempong, CeCe Twum, Moses OK, Cwesi Oteng, the American gospel singer, set the whole auditorium ablaze, blessing worshippers with her soul-searching opening performance.
Ohemaa who reached her hands in a quest to welcome Juanita on stage immediately got ‘knocked down’ by the ‘anointing’ that emanated from her dress.
Motionless, she laid on the floor for a while after which she was held up to continue her task.
Juanita Bynum, according to Ohemaa Mercy, is someone she admires in the gospel fraternity and having her on Tehilla Experience has been fulfilling.