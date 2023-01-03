Burna Boy apologises for late performance at concert

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has apologised to fans after being criticised for a late performance at a concert that saw him take to the stage in the small hours of Monday.
In a statement on Instagram, the musician blamed organisers for his lateness at the Love Damini Concert held in Lagos.
"The organisational structure and infrastructure are not there for the complexities of my audio and production needs," the musician said.
He added: "I apologise to my fans for how hectic it was, thank you for staying and weathering the storm with me."
He said he would be working with investors to build world-class infrastructure in the Nigerian entertainment business.
The singer is one of the most successful African musicians in the world.