Burna Boy wins 'Best International Act' at 2019 BET Awards

Burna Boy has been announced the 2019 winner of the best international act category of BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019.
The talented singer floored Teni Makanaki, AKA, Aya Nakamura, Dave, Giggs, Dosseh and Mr Eazi to win the coveted category in the award.
Though Burna Boy was present somewhere at the venue, his mom, Bose Ogulu, (who doubles as his manager) was the one that came up to receive the award, and she gave as good a speech as you will hear.
'Thank you very much BET, thank you, Africa. That is the constituency for which we got noticed. The message from Burna would be that every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else.' The words from Burna’s mother.
His song, Ye, has been one of the hottest songs of the year, not just on the African continent, but internationally as well. The song’s popularity earned him a spot that recently concluded Coachella music festival.