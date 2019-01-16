Celion Dion, Chance pull tracks with R. Kelly

The 'Mute R Kelly' campaign appears to be gathering pace after stars including Celine Dion and Chance the Rapper have pulled their collaborations with the accused US singer from streaming services.
He's currently being investigated by the authorities in connection with a string of sexual abuse claims - which he denies - made in the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly.
The French-Canadian diva's 1998 duet, I'm Your Angel, which was nominated for a Grammy for best pop collaboration, has been removed from streaming sites, as has Chance's 2015 track, Somewhere in Paradise.
Chance, who participated in the controversial documentary later apologised for having worked with the 52-year-old, saying “making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake.”
The artists join Lady Gaga in pulling collaborations with the accused singer, after she removed her 2013 track, Do What U Want.
Source: BBC