CHECK OUT: How Ghana and Naija celebrities slayed at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

The 2018 edition of the annual Africa Movie Academy Awards took place in the beautiful city of Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda last night October 20, 2018.That was the 14th annual edition of The Africa Movie Academy Awards 2018. The annual movie awards event saw many stars from around the African continent fully represented to give the event a beautiful touch.
Ghanaian and Nigerian stars such as Joselyn Dumas, Lydia Forson, Chris Attoh, Zainab Balogun, Kunle Afolayan, Rita Dominic, Racheal Okonkwo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and more others looked great as they stepped out onto the red carpet of the event in style.
There were about 27 awards up for grasps but unfortunately, none of these awards made its way to the motherland, Ghana.
Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities didn't leave the event without making a fashion statement.
Check out how Ghana and Naija slayed at 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards: