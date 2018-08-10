CHECK OUT: Sarkodie's song to Tracy after their wedding

Ghanaian Rapper and CEO of Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie has finally released a song for his beautiful wife, Tracy Sarkcess for the first time after their wedding ceremony.
The song echoes the vow the two had during their wedding ceremony weeks back.
Sarkodie in an attempt to get a perfect piece featured King Promise on this new work. The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee and is dope.
Tracy is the ultimate definition of a ‘ride or die chick’
This is not the first time Sarkodie is signing for his love. He’s done it on several occasions.
Sarkodie passionately loves Tracy such that he released an album with a song dedicated to her titled, "Just in case".
The title of the song was “just in case” and it tells the beautiful love story from how they met, what made him get attracted to her, and how he wants a great future with her.
According to Sarkodie, Tracy ‘got the keys to his heart’ and he promised never to walk away from her. The couple has been blessed with a child known as Adalyn Owusu Addo, nicknamed Titi.
We wish Sarkodie and Tracy all the best.