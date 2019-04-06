Check out what Sister Derby said to Medikal on his birthday

'Kakalika' hitmaker, Deborah Vanessa popularly known as Sister Derby celebrated her ex-boyfriend AMG Medikal on his birthday.
The duo are no more dating for some time now but it seems Sister Derby still have his earthday in mind.
Medikal celebrated his birthday on April 5 and Sister Derby took time to wish him even though they are no more in a relationship.
She wrote: “Hello guys, kindly help me wish my sweet, kind, caring, smart, talented, respectful, fun-loving, hard-working, cuddly sugar bear of a life partner Medikal a Happy Birthday!!!. all the best things you deserve. Meeting you was the most wonderful thing that has happened to me in life!“
Before then, the lovers kept us updated and jealous over their lovey-dovey dairies. From video shooting, a*s grabbing, kissing and vacations photos which has gone into the recycle bin or archive folder all of a sudden.
