Men masturbate with my pictures - Sister Derby reveals

Deborah Owusu-Bonsu Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby has disclosed that a lot of men both local and international have on numerous occasions confessed that they use her nude photos to masturbate.
According to the ‘African Mermaid’ in an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra FM, she's is never bothered about what these men do with her pictures.
Asked if she felt it was not a sin against God for people to use her picture to masturbate, the model and TV personality stated that she does not believe it is a sin because once it makes them happy she's fine.
Deborah Vannessa stressed that God is all about the happiness of his children, as such, if a Christian wants to be happy through masturbation, she sees nothing wrong with it, especially if the person is using her picture.
Watch her interview below:
