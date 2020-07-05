Prime News Ghana

Check out winners of this year's EMY Africa Awards

By Vincent Ashitey
The winners at the Emy Africa Awards 2020 have been announced. 

The 5th EMY Africa Awards ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Below is the full list of winners 

Brand of the Year Award
Chocolate Clothing by Kwaku Bediako

Discovery of the Year
Founders of Afrochella

Humaritarian Award
Father Campbell

Man of the Year Entertainment Africa Award
Ayodeji Richard Makun (AY)

Media Excellence Award
Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

PAV Ansah Communicator Award
Zionfelix

Special Recognition for Tourism Marketing and Promotion
Abeiku Santana

Man of Style Award
Kweku Boateng Akuoku (Brommon)

Man of the Year Agriculture Award
Mr. Charles Gyamfi

Man of the Year Entertainment Award
Clemento Suarez

Man of the Year Technology Award
Founders of ExpressPay

Man of the Year
Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong

Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei

Woman of the Year Award
Mrs Marafatu Abiola Bawuah

EMY Salute
Noguchi Memorial Institute
Ghana Medical Association
Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association
Pte Hammond
Joy Learning
COVID-19 Private Sector Fund