David Dontoh appointed Chairman of National Film Authority

Veteran actor David Dontoh has been appointed as Chairperson of the National Film Authority (NFA).
The NFA, when inaugurated, is expected to advise the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on matters affecting the film industry and facilitate the establishment of a circuit for the distribution and marketing of locally produced films throughout the country, Africa in general and the world at large.
The board will also implement policies to promote the use of films for public education on national integration, unity and cohesion and the mobilization of the people for behavioral and attitudinal change to enhance national development.
READ ALSO: Maame Dokono explains why her relationship with David Dontoh did not last (Video)
The members of the governing board include actor, David Dontoh as Chairman and Juliet Asante as Executive Secretary.
Other members include Madam Yaa Attafua, Mrs. Dora Darkwa- Mebsah, Dr. Samuel Anyetei Nai, Mr. Samuel Fiscian, Mr. Zakaria Abdulai, Mr. Koffi Nartey, Madam Akorfa Ejeani, Mr. Kofi Ohemeng Owusu, Mrs. Rukiyaty Ankrah, Mr. Samuel Gyandoh and Mr. Ernest Boateng from Film groups, Copyright, Communication and Attorney General.
The formation of the National Film Authority is in accordance with Section 4 (1), (2) of the Development and Classification of Film, 2016 (Act 935).
David Kwame Dontoh, a Ghanaian actor and television personality who has starred in numerous local and international movies.
He had his secondary education at Apam Senior High School. Along with his career, he studied Drama and Theatre at the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.
David Dontoh is an actor, known for Beasts of No Nation (2015), The Dead (2010) and The Cursed Ones (2015).
JULIET YAA ASANTEWA ASANTE
Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, a Ghanaian film actress, producer and director, and philanthropist. Her latest film, Silver Rain, was nominated for “Best Film in West Africa” and “Best costume” for 2015 in the Africa Magic viewer’s choice awards (AMVCA) and also 2015 “Best Overall Film In Africa”. In 1999, Asante started the production house Eagle House Productions.
That same year she also started “Save Our Women International”, a non-profit entity focussing on female sexual education and launched an innovation that makes short movies for the mobile phone in Africa in 2014 called Mobile Flicks.
She is also the Founder and Executive Director of Black Star International Film Festival.
Eagle Productions has helped train some actors and actresses in Ghana through its training arm, the Eagle Drama Workshop
Source: kasapafmonline.com