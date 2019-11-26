Maame Dokono explains why her relationship with David Dontoh did not last (Video)

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has explained why she broke up with veteran actor David Dontoh.
The two who rose to prominence in Ghanaian television series Obra fell in love but certain circumstances meant their relationship ended abruptly.
Speaking in an interview on Okay FM Maame Dokono reminisced falling in love with David Dontoh otherwise known as Ghana Man after studying him for some time.
No matter how much they loved themselves, her unwillingness to give birth again separated them.
“At a time we fall in love. We thought we could marry but at that time I had given birth to all my six children and I told him I was not going to have children give again. He was also a young man who needed his freedom to marry and I gave him his freedom to go and marry,” the veteran actress revealed.
The relationship between Maame Dokono and David Dontoh lasted for about four (4) years.
